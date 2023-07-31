JUST-IN: Despite Tinubu’s Appeal, NLC Insists On Strike

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s plea during the national broadcast on Monday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted on a nationwide protest.

Advertisement

Tinubu had confirmed the plight of Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy while promising that workers’ salaries will be increased.

However, the NLC vows to hit the street in its proposed August 2, 2023 protest, insisting that the voice of the people must be heard in a tweet on Monday night.

The union said “Now that they have spoken, they must allow the citizens to speak.

“The Citizens also have what to say, our voice must be heard, come 2nd August, we speak truth to power.”

The Union in collaboration with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had met with representatives of the Federal Government in a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Advertisement

The meeting was to unresolved issue of subsidy removal and the accompanying hardship being witnessed by Nigerians, Labour re-issued its earlier strike notice declared in the wake of the removal of subsidy on petrol on May 29.

THE WHISTLER reports that the outcomes of today’s meeting are yet known.