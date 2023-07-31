Tinubu, Six Govs Off To Benin Republic For Country’s 63rd Anniversary Celebration

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday honour an invitation to attend the 63rd independence anniversary of the Republic of Benin.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the President, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, would be the Special Guest of President Patrice Talon at the ceremony.

President Tinubu had first met with Talon on the sidelines of the summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France and at the 63rd Ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Guinea-Bissau.

The two leaders also more recently met at the State House, Abuja along with leaders of three other West African nations, where the Benin Republic President invited him for the anniversary.

Tinubu had drawn the attention of the Beninese leader to the need to review and strengthen cultural, trade and economic relations between their two countries.

The president also highlighted the need for joint border patrols by the Customs and harmonizing regulations on the frontlines among West African countries.

The President will be accompanied on the one-day visit by six governors, who were invited by Talon, and his personal aides.

The six governors are: Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; Kebbi, Nasir Idris, and Niger, Mohammed Umar Bago