Just In: DHQ Declares 3 Officers, 22 Soldiers Killed In Niger Ambush

The Nigerian military has declared that three officers and 22 soldiers were killed during the ambush on troops in Niger state.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Director, Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba during a press briefing.

He also said seven soldiers were wounded during the ambush.

He further revealed that 14 soldiers were killed, seven soldiers wounded while two pilots and two crew members were onboard the ill-fated helicopter.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the NAF MI-171 Helicopter came under attacks by terrorists while on rescue mission on 14 August 2023 at about 1pm near Chukuba village in Niger State.

The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary school through Kaduna after a distressed call before it came under attack leading to the crash.

General Buba explained that the aircraft crashed after lifting bodies and injured soldiers which he said were 14.

The soldiers he said were previously killed in action while seven wounded in action, suffered the same fate while onboard the aircraft.

The aircraft he revealed had two pilots.

This paper had reported terrorists loyal to Dogo Gide operating in that part of the state claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorists also released videos of the attack which is widely being circulated, a development the Military High Command has warned against, urging Nigerians not to buy into the “terrorists propaganda.”