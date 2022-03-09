JUST-IN: Ex-Super Eagles Midfielder Christopher Dies In Hotel

Football
By Ukpe Philip

A former Super Eagles player, Justice Christopher has died in a hotel.

The forty-year-old made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2001 with 11 appearances.

He participated at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, featuring in all Nigeria’s three games before elimination.

RELATED
Football

My Wife Told Me Not To Go Into Transport Business Because It Doesn’t Befit My Status – Obiekwu

According to reports, Christopher collapsed in his hotel room in Gwolshe, off Tudunwada Ring Road in Plateau State.

He had reportedly been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Christopher played for Katsina United, Sharks F.C., Bendel Insurance, Antwerp (Belgium) between 2001–02; Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) between 2002-2004, Trelleborgs FF (Sweden) in 2004, Alania Vladikavkaz in Russia and Herfølge Boldklub in Denmark in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

You might also like

My Wife Told Me Not To Go Into Transport Business Because It Doesn’t Befit My Status…

Ahmed Musa Lifts Nigeria’s Dream Team Gold Medalist Turned Commercial Driver…

JUST-IN: NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen As Super Eagles Coach

Eguavoen Steps Down As Interim Coach After Super Eagles’ Defeat To Tunisia

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.