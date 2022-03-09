More Flight Delays, Cancellations, Imminent As Scarcity Of Aviation Fuel Paralyses Airline Operations

Air Peace on Wednesday said that flight delays and cancellations may increase in the coming days pending resolution of the scarcity of aviation fuel.

Nigerian airlines are seeing the worst of the scarcity of aviation fuel as prices have increased by an average of 71 per cent this year.

Air Peace said that the scarcity of aviation fuel also known as Jet A1 fuel has caused disruptions in its flight schedules.

The airline admitted on Wednesday that the scarcity is beginning to cause severe challenges in its operation which could affect passengers.

“Air Peace and other Nigerian airlines have, for a while now, been facing the challenge of jet fuel scarcity,” the airline said in a statement.

It added, “We have pushed so far to minimize the effect of the situation on our esteemed passengers’ travel plans till date.

“But unfortunately, the fuel scarcity Is starting to seriously impact our operations as we are likely going to experience flight disruptions today and in the coming days until the situation abates.

“We appeal for the utmost understanding of the flying public and regret possible inconveniences, while we work tirelessly to minimise the impact of the situation.”

In February, the cost of aviation fuel rose from N350 per litre to N450 per litre. It now costs around N600 per litre.

The operators hiked airfares by almost 100 per cent to N50,000 for an economic ticket due to the rise.

The move was criticized leading to the intervention of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission which described the increase as ‘illegal’.

The airlines were asked to slash the prices to the original fare pending an investigation into the cause of the aviation fuel hike.

But the airlines are yet to comply with the directive to revert to the old price of about N26,000 for a one way economy ticket.