JUST IN: Fasoranti Resigns As Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo Takes Over

The national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, 95-year-old Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has stepped down as leader of the association.

The nonagenarian cites old age as the major reason for his decision and named the deputy leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as the acting national leader.

The former Financial Secretary of the group, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Atakumosa East Council Area, Ilesa, Osun State was named as the group’s new deputy leader.

Fasoranti was made the leader of the group about 13 years ago.

He said he resigned so that the association would be better reinvigorated to address challenges facing the Yoruba race.

“As the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95, I am hardly able to provide such and so it is time for me to step aside.

“At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as Acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader, ” he said.