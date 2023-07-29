Just In: FG, NLC Meeting Fails To Hold

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was a lack of quorum to hold the scheduled meeting between the Federal Government and the organised Labour on Friday evening to discuss how to avert the looming strike.

This was as the Labour Leaders have accused the government of deceit and lack of preparedness to negotiate with Labour on how to avert the planned protest on August 2.

The Labour leaders, led by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, went for the meeting on Friday evening but met few members of the government negotiating team.

The last meeting was held on Wednesday with another fixed for Friday in order to get feedback from the federal government’s subcommittees on Mass Transit, Compressed Natural Gas, and Cash Transfer.

But disappointed labour leaders voiced their anger after waiting for hours at the office of the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, to see only a few members of the government’s team.

“They are not prepared for the meeting. That’s the truth,” a member of the labour team told journalists.

He said, “They are using cover to deceive Nigerians. There are supposed to be three subcommittees, the mass transit subcommittee, the CNG, and the cash transfer, to brief us, the steering committee, but the government was not prepared for the meeting.

“In their (FG’s) introductory remarks, they made excuses and wanted the meeting to continue; the meeting did not form a quorum.

“We are a people that operate on the basis of process. So, if there’s no quorum in a meeting, what do you do? You will adjourn for lack of quorum.

“There was nobody to meet with. The Chief of Staff was not there; they are taking us like small children,” he insisted without identifying himself as they exited the presidential villa.

He maintained that the government representatives insisted that the meeting proceed even though no quorum was formed.

However, our correspondent learned that the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, had waited for the labour delegation alongside other team members.

Another member of the Labour team clarified later that, “We were detained at the gate.”

There’s no official response as at the time of filing this report if another day has been fixed as the chief spokesman to the president, Dele Alake could not be reached for comments.