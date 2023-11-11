JUST IN: Forged Result In Kogi Polling Unit Showed APC’s Victory — YIAGA Raises Alarm

Civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa, has raised the alarm over a pre-filled result sheet at a polling unit in Kogi State.

The organisation disclosed this via its handle, @YIAGA on X Saturday.

In the post, YIAGA called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the results emanating from Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Mangogo in Kogi State.

It said, “Dear @inecnigeria we received report of pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting.

“Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process,” the post read.

The organisation had attached the alleged result, which showed that the APC polled 200 votes; AA scored 1; while ADC, PDP and SDP got 2 votes each.