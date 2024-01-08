JUST IN: Former Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq Arrives EFCC Office

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq is said to have arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer questions on the alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her tenure.

Last week, the Commission had invited Farouq for questioning regarding the allegations, but she failed to honour the invitation.

She later responded in writing citing health challenges as reasons for her inability to honour the call, and requested for an extension of the deadline to enable her to meet with the EFCC interrogators.

“I remain proud to have served my country as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and will defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so,” she was quoted to have said.

The EFCC spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale also confirmed to THE WHISTLER that the ex-minister is currently in their office.

The Former Minister equally confirmed her arrival at the EFCC’s headquarter, in a post via her X account on Monday.

She said, “I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating.”