JUST IN: Frank Mba Upgraded To DIG 2 Months After Promotion To New Rank

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma as Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police.

Mba’s elevation comes about two months after the commission promoted him to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Mba, upon his promotion as AIG, was appointed as the Head of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos State.

The PSC in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani on Friday, revealed reasons for his appointment.

“DIG Ciroma will replace DIG Ali Janga who has retired from Service and had represented the North East geo-political zone in the Police Management team.

“DIG Ciroma, the most senior Officer from the zone will henceforth represent the zone.

“DIG Mba will represent the South East zone and replace retired DIG John Amadi who before his retirement represented the zone,” the statement read.

More details to follow…