Obasanjo Reacts To Tinubu’s Victory, Says Obi Remains Best Candidate For Nigeria

Nigeria
By Justina Simon
Olusegun-Obasanjo
Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25th presidential elections.

The former president in a recent interview with podcaster, Chude Jideonwo, reiterated his support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party despite his defeat at the presidential polls.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu winner of the presidential elections with 8,794,726 votes, while Obi who had the endorsement of Obasanjo came third with 6,101,533 votes.

Reacting Obasanjo said, “For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best candidate.”

On what he considered his greatest legacy, the former president said, “That I came here [earth] and God was immeasurably kind to me and showed His grace on me.”

