JUST IN: Gabon President Releases Video, Begs ‘Friends’ To Make Noise Against Coup Leaders

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, has pleaded with ‘friends’ of the country to “make noise” against the junta that ousted him from power.

“I’m sending a message to all friends that we have all over the world to tell them to make noise for (…) the people here who arrested me and my family”

“I’m calling you to make noise, to make noise, to make noise really. I don’t know what is going on.” he said for the first time since his detention, according to AFP.

His call was against a group of Gabonese military officers who cancelled his election, “putting an end to the current regime.”

The governments of China, France, and Russia, have reacted to the situation, calling for restraint on all sides.

Since the coup took place, citizens and several Gabonese soldiers were seen celebrating and commending the junta for the move.

