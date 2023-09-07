GABON: Military Asked To Allow Ali Bongo Go Into Exile

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) has sought permission from Gabon’s junta to allow its ousted President, Ali Bongo, to go into exile.
Bongo has been under house arrest after the junta overthrew him.
The coup plotters subsequently announced that the president was free to move about as well as travel out.
“Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about.
“He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical checkups,” Ulrich Manfoumbi, the military’s spokesperson said in a statement.
Amid the directive, the president has yet to leave the country.
The ECCAS sent Central African Republic President, Faustin Archange Touadera, to Gabon to negotiate an exile for Bongo and his family.
Touadera was said to have mounted pressure on the junta to “negotiate a political exile in Morocco for the deposed president.”
The Gabon coup followed the military coup in the Niger Republic.
The development has been condemned by the African Union and other international partners.