JUST IN: Gov El-Rufai Breaks Silence On Kaduna Train Bombing

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has finally reacted to the terrorist attack on a passenger coach said to be transporting about 1,000 passengers to the state on Monday.

The train was bombed between Katari and Rijana communities, while the terrorists also reportedly fired gunshots at passengers as they tried to force the doors open.

An unconfirmed number of passengers were reportedly killed, many injured while others were kidnapped during the attack.

Governor El-Rufai, on Tuesday afternoon, visited the 44 Military Hospital and St. Gerald Hospitals, where some of the victims of the attack are receiving treatment.

“As efforts to account for all persons that were on the train continue, the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency will shortly announce phone numbers that families can contact for inquiries or to provide information on passengers,” the governor said in a tweet.

El-Rufai was in company with the heads of some security agencies stationed in the state.

