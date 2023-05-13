JUST IN: IGP Orders Arrest Of Seun Kuti For Assaulting Police Officer

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti over an assault on a police officer.

Kuti was captured on a short video manhandling a uniformed police officer along an expressway in Lagos State.

The police chief on Saturday asked the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to effect his arrest.

The Lagos Police Command in a series of tweets by its spokesperson Ben Hundeyin read partly:

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”