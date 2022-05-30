JUST IN: I’ll Pick Peter Obi As Running Mate If…Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State , Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that Peter Obi could have been considered to be his running mate if he had joined him in the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

He made this known during a Channels Television Politics Today program on Monday.

Responding to whether he was considering Peter Obi, who is now the Presidential flagbearer of Labor Party, as running mate, he said the window for that was open at the time but for his latest move.

“Yes, many people suggested that. I believe it could have been possible if not that he has joined another party,” he said.

Kwankwaso admitted that there was discussion between his camp and that of Obi regarding both of them working together in the forth coming election in 2023.

“Well actually, we had opportunity to talk to ourselves on many national issues until few days to the time he declared for Labor Party.

“I wish him well,” he said.

The former governor

denied that the NNPP was set up for him but that it has been in existence for over twenty years but only came to limelight recently.

As for whether he will emerge the flagbearer for NNPP, he said that was certain because he is the only one that has purchased the form.