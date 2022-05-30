Ogun House of Reps Aspirant Petitions APC, Calls For Fresh Primary

A House of Representatives aspirant for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal

Constituency, Kayode Idowu, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of imposing his anointed aspirant as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the constituency.

The aggrieved aspirant said no election was held at the constituency contrary to the report being circulated.

To challenge the alleged electoral fraud, he said he had petitioned the National Secretariat of the APC.

He argued that what happened last Friday was manipulation of the process and not an election as people were made to believe.

The House of Representatives aspirant stated that delegates were deprived of the opportunity to make their choice in line with the provision of the Electoral Acts.

Idowu added that aspirants were denied access to delegates lists, arguing that this development violated the provision of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Acts as amended

He, therefore, called on the national leadership of the party to ensure credible conduct of fresh primaries in the zone.

Idowu maintained that fake results were allocated to the aspirants without conduct of the primaries.

He said, “Under the APC’s constitution, the list of delegates supposed to be known to the aspirants seven days before the primaries election contrary to what transpired in Ogun.

“Election is a process. The process supposed to start with ward congress to elect five ad-hoc delegates. There was no ward congress held to determine the list of delegates to vote. They just handpicked their own preferred candidate. No election in Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency.

“APC in Ogun is behaving as if it is the only party in the state, as if other parties are not participating. We all know that one of the fundamental requirements by any party is to have a congress that is going to be free and fair.

“That congress will produce delegates that will elect candidates for various offices. Ogun State never had that opportunity. APC as a ruling party in the state, if there is anything that has to be done, we should be laying a good example, a good leadership.

“There should be fresh primary election. The election should be conducted. I reject the declaration. There should be equity, fairness and nobody should be denied his right to contest.”