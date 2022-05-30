BREAKING: Methodist Prelate, Bishop Regain Freedom 24hrs After Abduction In Abia 

Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, has regained his freedom about 24 hours after he was abducted.

Kanu-Uche was said to have been kidnapped alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Imo State, and one other person in Abia State on Sunday.

They regained their freedom hours after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “give an express order to the security agencies to free them immediately and stop the incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians forthwith.”

More details to follow…