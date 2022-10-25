JUST IN: INEC Fixes Date For Off-Cycle Governorship Elections In Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Interdependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11, 2023, to conduct governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa States.

The three states are among Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun States where off-cycle governorship and state assembly elections are held in the country.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the commission reached the decision at its weekly meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said INEC has published the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections on its website while the same would be pasted across the commission’s offices in the three states.

“This decision is in fulfillment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates the Commission to publish the Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the elections. Similarly, Sections 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 mandates the Commission to conduct such elections not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of the last holder of the office.

“The tenure of the incumbent Governor of Imo State ends on 14th January 2024 while those of Kogi and Beyelsa States end on 26th January 2024 and 13th February 2024 respectively,” he said.

Okoye added, “The statutory Notice for the elections will be published in the three States on 14th November 2022. Party primaries will be held from 27th March to 17th April 2023 while the online portal for the submission of nomination forms (EC9 and EC9B) by political parties opens at 9.00am on 24th April 2023 and closes at 6.00pm on 5th May 2023. The final list of candidates will be published on 9th June 2023 while campaign by political parties commences on 14th June 2023 and ends at midnight on 9th November 2023.”

INEC had earlier published the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 presidential, national assembly, governorship, and state assembly elections.

The commission fixed Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the presidential and national assembly elections while the general governorship and state assembly elections will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023.