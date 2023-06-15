JUST-IN: Inflation Rises Marginally To 22.41% Despite Fuel Subsidy Removal

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite the recent increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18.5 per cent by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curtail the rise in inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation rose to 22.41 per cent in May 2023.

The CBN said inflation is a major challenge, adding that the drivers of inflation are outside its control including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply.

The 22.41 per cent surge was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Thursday indicating the fifth consecutive surge in 2023.

According to the report, the figure showed an increase in 0.19 per cent points when compared to the 22.22 per cent recorded in April 2023.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 4.70 per cent points higher when compared to the rate recorded in May 2022, which stood at 17.71 per cent.

The NBS attributed the surge to the food inflation rate which quickened to 24.82 per cent in May from 24.61 per cent in the previous month

Also, on a year-on-year basis, it rose by 5.33 per cent points higher compared to the 19.5 per cent recorded in May 2022

The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, yam and other tubers, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, fruits, meat, vegetable, spirit

Other factors that contributed to the May inflation according to NBS are, food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded to be 11.61 per cent, housing water, electricity gas & other fuel 3.75 per cent, and transport to be 1.46 per cent amongst others.

Recall that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the World Bank meeting, disclosed that Inflation is a global threat now to economic growth, and Nigeria is on the receiving end.