Tragedy As Nollywood Loses Two Actors In One Day

The Nollywood industry has been hit with another tragedy following the death of veteran actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu and Afeez Agoro Oladomeji.

The Anambra State-born reportedly died in his sleep last night.

Confirming the news of Uchegbu’s demise, Mr. Mayor Ofoegbu who is a colleague and friend of the deceased posted on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

Sharing the deceased’s picture, Ofoegbu wrote: “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.

“I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed away in his sleep.

“I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family. Chai Don Brymo my manchi. It’s hard to say goodbye. Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu.”

Colleagues of the deceased in the industry have poured in condolence.

Don Brymo, hails from Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State, and was born in 1966. He officially joined the film industry in 2000 and has acted in several flicks.

Similarly, actor, Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, known as the tallest man in Nigeria died at the age of 48 in Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday night after a prolonged sickness.

Olamide’s death was made known in a tweet by popular influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke.

Adegoke tweeted; “Nigerian tallest man Afeez Agoro Oladimeji is dead after suffering from prolonged sickness.”

Oladimeji, whose height was 2.25 metres (7 ft 4 inch), born in Sabo Yaba, Lagos State, had been bedridden for the past 8 months.