JUST IN: Kano Court Sentences School Teacher To Death For Killing Pupil

95 SHARES Share Tweet

A high court sitting in Kano State has sentenced Abdulmalik Tanko to death for gruesomely murdering Hanifa Abubakar, one of his students.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Hanifa was reportedly kidnapped in December 2021 and subsequently killed by Tanko who was also the headteacher of her school, Noble Kids Academy.

THE WHISTLER reported that the State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, had on January 24, 2022 told the press that the case concerning Hanifa’s death involved a gruesome murdered by a suspect called Abdulmalik Tanko who is the proprietor of Noble Kids Academy.

The culprit, Abdulmalik Tanko, reportedly held the child captive for 47 days and demanded a N6million ransom before later killing her.

The culprit was accused of burying the deceased on the premises of the school.

THE WHISTLER reported that the police eventually discovered the schoolgirl’s decomposed body on Thursday, 20th January 2022 while Tanko was arrested and subsequently arraigned in court.

BBC Hausa reports that Justice Usman Na’abba on Thursday, held that the suspect was guilty of kidnapping and murdering her.

One Hashimu Isyaku was also convicted for complicity in the crime.

The court sentenced the lead suspect, Tanko to death by hanging.

Other defendants were sentenced to two years in jail, BBC Hausa reports.