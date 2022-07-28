BREAKING: Excitement As New CAN President Sworn-In In Abuja

Most. Reverend Daniel Okoh has been sworn-in as the new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The swearing-in was done at the National Ecumenical Centre Abuja, Nigeria.

The outgone president of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, conducted the coronation before a crowd of people including politicians and federal and state government representatives.

“In the presence of God and his people, I hand over the office of CAN to you in the name of God the Father, God the Son and God the HolyGhost, “ Ayokunle said while taking the new president to his seat.

“Congratulations, “ he told Okoh as the congregation shouted in excitement.

“You are visionary leader and have given the Christian community a sense of inclusivity. May the Lord be with you sir,” Okoh said to Ayokunle before the audience.

He added that his relationship with his predecessor is like son and father.

The new president is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church also known as Nation Builders (Odozi-Obodo).