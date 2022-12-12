Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Reconstruction Of Oldest Courthouse In Nigeria

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, flagged off the reconstruction of Igbosere Court, the oldest courthouse in Nigeria.

The court, which was built during the colonial era, was razed down in October 2020, during the End-Sars protest in the state.

It was formerly known as Supreme Court until 1991 when the country’s Federal Capital Territory was relocated to Abuja, and then it became a state high court.

While noting the importance of the court to the state heritage, the governor said he was humbled to flag off the redevelopment of the courthouse.

Following destruction of businesses and public infrastructure, occasioned by End-Sars protest, Sanwo-Olu on November 4, 2020 signed Executive Order EO/BOS/2020, establishing Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund (RLTF), to rebuild state properties affected during the unrest. The Fund will be responsible for the reconstruction of the courthouse.

“This is a simple but significant event in the judiciary. I am humble to be performing the groundbreaking for the redevelopment of the Lagos High Court, Igbosere. We are on a journey to restore this architectural legacy, which has been part of Lagos heritage. We have put together a well-thought-out team comprising private sector professionals and Government officials to efficiently manage the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund charged with the task to build back assets of the State destroyed by hoodlums,” Sanwo-Olu said on Monday at the flag off ceremony.

“The team is to come together to advise and work with us while we continue this rebuild journey. This project is one of the several others that the Fund will be handling together. In the first phase, we will be replicating the design of the Igbosere Court and every feature of the building to recreate the facade of the old building. We are rebuilding a bigger edifice for Lady Justice. The courthouse will be brought back to life to ensure we have smooth dispensation of justice for our citizens.”

Sanwo-Olu also said the state has put behind the emotions with regards to what happened during the unrest, adding that the flag off ceremony demonstrates the city’s resilience spirit.

He said: “We are here to let people know that we have put the emotions behind us. We are forward-looking people. This event further confirms the strong spirit of Lagos and the resilient of the city, which explain our ability to withstand shocks and build back better.

“We will never allow the forces that razed the building to win the battle. That is why we are publicising the reconstruction of the Igbosere Court to let the whole world know and show our resilience. We will be turning this bad situation to positive development.”