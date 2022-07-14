JUST IN: Kwankwaso Picks Lagos-Based Pastor As Running Mate

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has chosen a Lagos-based pastor, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, as his presidential running mate for the 2023 election.

The party made the announcement on the official Twitter page of its campaign organisation on Thursday where it wrote, “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”

The former governor of Kano State had chosen a place holder to beat the deadline for submission of names by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said few days ago that if he “can’t get it (the presidency), I will support Tinubu (Bola – the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC).”

Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, popularly known as Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters at Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Ajah, Lagos.

The renowned cleric is also a gospel singer, writer, and motivational speaker.

He is popularly called ‘Prophet Talk Na Do’ by his followers.

Kwankwaso had engaged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, to be his running mate.

But that failed to materialise.

Both refused to step down as Kwankwaso wanted Obi to be his running mate, a development the former governor of Anambra State refused.