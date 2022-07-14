Muslim-Muslim Ticket Against Plan Of God – Kaduna PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Thursday, said the Muslim-Muslim ticket being championed by some interests for the presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections is barbaric.

The PFN, in a statement through its Kaduna State chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, described the move as ‘a continuous disregard for Nigeria’s heterogeneous nature by our political players’.

He said, “This is done in the face of increasing weakness of the bond of unity. It is not only against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but against the plan of God.

“The new trend of fielding party standard-bearers with individuals from one faith is not consistent with our federal system. It has the potency to polarise our beloved nation at this crucial moment that all true citizens are searching for unity.

“I see this as an irresponsible decision and disregard for our diversities. It is obvious that the decision is taken to cover up for the failure of government and to also spite other religions.

“Both Muslims and Christians are suffocating under the highest level of insecurity. This has further reduced our life expectancy in Nigeria.

“Apart from this, the religious fault lines in the past seven years have been widened. The responsibility of all political parties at this moment should be on strengthening national integration and not otherwise.

“I call on all peace-loving citizens to reject this evil pattern that is gradually getting entrenched.”

He called for unity of Nigerians based on mutual respect, adding that, “Both Muslims and Christians are affected by the economic hardships brought by poor leadership and no one should be deceived by this. Therefore, I declare the Muslim-Muslim ticket barbaric and unacceptable.”