JUST IN: Labour Party Crisis Deepens As Faction Appoints Acting National Chairman

The crisis rocking the national leadership of the Labour Party has taken a new turn as a faction of the party on Thursday inaugurated an acting National Chairman.
The faction, on Thursday, installed the current Deputy National Chairman of the party Bashiru Apapa, as acting National Chairman following the alleged suspension of Julius Abure.
The faction is controlled by the aggrieved suspended National publicity secretary Abayomi Arabambi and National Youth Leader Anselm Eragbe
Some ward executives of the party in Edo State, led by the Ward’s Chairman, Martins Osigbemhe, had earlier announced the suspension of the LP national chairman.
Subsequently, Abure approached the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin and secured an order restraining the party from suspending any of its national officers till the determination of motion on notice.