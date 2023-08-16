JUST IN: Man City Beat Sevilla On Penalties To Win First Ever Super Cup Title

Manchester City have won their first ever Uefa Super Cup title.

City beat Sevilla 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Pep Guardiola’s men won their first Champions League title in the final against Inter Milan back in June.

The Spanish club won the Europa Leagu by beating Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Sevilla have a Super Cup to their credit.

In their quest for the first Super Cup trophy, City conceded a goal after Marcos Acuna delivered a cross to Youssef En-Nesyri who sent the ball into the back of City’s net.

City broke the deadlock when Rodri found the back of the net to level the scoreline 1-1.

The game continued 1-1 in the later part of the game but City slowly increased pressure and to avoid a penalty shootout.