JUST IN: NBA Lampoons CCT Chairman Danladi, Says Assault Unbecoming Of Legal Profession

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Bar Association has called out the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (“CCT”) Danladi Yakubu Umar Esq., for allegedly assaulting a security guard around Banex Plaza, Abuja.

The NBA said that based on its observation, Umar’s behaviour was unbecoming of a legal practitioner and must not be condoned or repeated .

This was captured in a statement issued on Thursday by NBA’s Publicity Secretary, Dr. Rapulu Nduka, via his Facebook page.

THE WHISTLER reported on Wednesday that Nigerians strongly condemned a statement issued by the CCT after its chairman was recorded assaulting a security guard at the popular plaza.

In the footage, Danladi assaulted the security guard for allegedly challenging his right to park his car at a spot in the plaza, an action that prompted an attempted attack on the CCT chairman by traders at the plaza.

Outrage had greeted a statement issued by the CCT’s spokesperson which described the traders as “Biafran boys”.

Meanwhile, the NBA held that the office of the CCT must be treated with sanctity and with all due respect within confines of the law, of which it noted that Danladi failed to comply with.

However, it said it would probe the matter the more and roll out its findings and decisions.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Nigerian Bar Association (“NBA”) has been drawn to the video making the rounds where the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (“CCT”) – Danladi Yakubu Umar Esq., was seen, together with his security detail, allegedly assaulting a citizen at Banex Plaza, in Wuse Abuja.

” We understand that this citizen turned out to be a 22-year-old employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, posted as a security guard to the Plaza and who is now reportedly hospitalised. The NBA has also read the statement credited to the Head, Press and Public Relations of the CCT in response to the actions of Mr Umar.

“The NBA frowns at any display of naked power by a public officer especially one who, by virtue of his high office, is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct. The situation is all the more critical when it involves the head of an agency of government set up to ensure compliance, by public officers, with the code of conduct.

“Further, as a member of the legal profession, Danladi Yakubu Umar Esq. is expected, by the extant rules that regulate the conduct of legal practitioners in Nigeria, to maintain a high standard of professional conduct, and not to engage in any conduct which is unbecoming of a member of the legal profession. Prima facie evidence available at the moment raise questions regarding whether such standards have been met.

“In view of the foregoing, the NBA shall through its relevant Committee, investigate the circumstances leading to the altercation, and depending on its findings, will ensure that appropriate action is taken to address this occurrence.”