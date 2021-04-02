NAF Aircraft ‘Crashed’ In Borno, Pilots Missing

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The missing Alpha jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has been found.

PM News gathered that the aircraft was found to have crashed at Abba-Jille in Konduga LGA of Borno State.

The location of the crash is approximately 30Kms outskirt from the city of Maiduguri.

Earlier, the fighter jet was seen flying around Goni Kurmiri and Njimia villages after attacking terrorist locations at the Sambisa axis.

However, there was no cogent information on the fate of the pilot and co-pilot, whether they ejected safely or have been captured by insurgents.

The plane was reported to have lost contact with the radar on Wednesday evening, according to Air Force spokesman, Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

He said the plane lost contact with radar in Borno State while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 p.m. on 31 March 2021.