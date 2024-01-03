JUST IN: Nigerian Air Force Approves Insurance Policy To Address Personnel’s Career Hazards

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Air Force has approved the implementation of a Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy (GPAIP) to address some of the hazards and challenges encountered in the course of the careers of personnel.

The information was contained in a statement, signed by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, on Wednesday.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, granted the approval in the statement obtained by THE WHISTLER.

Abubakar said the initiative was imperative to not only cover all the personnel of the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, but to review and implement a specialised insurance scheme, designed to address professional hazards and unique challenges.

This, he noted, was due to the failure of several insurance policies administered by the Ministry of Defence and the NAF Investment Limited, to cover all NAF personnel, and adequately address some of their challenges.

The statement read partly: “At a brief agreement signing ceremony with the approved insurance broker, KBC Insurance Brokers Limited, held at NAF Headquarters on 2 December 2024, Air Marshal Abubakar stated that under the GPAIP, personnel of the NAF will be incentivized to give their utmost best with the assurance of adequate care in the event of disability or death during military operations or any form of accident.

“He also noted that the welfare of NAF personnel remains germane to the attainment of his Command philosophy as it helps in boosting morale and contributing to the sustenance of professionalism.

“The CAS went further to note that the execution of military operations exposes personnel to diverse levels of hazards with life-altering consequences of fatalities, hence, the need to continuously review existing policies to cater for personnel wellbeing.

“The contract with KBC Insurance Brokers Limited aims to provide compensation for bodily injuries, death, disablement, and payment of medical expenses solely and directly caused by accidentals, external, violent and visible means to any of the insured personnel.”

According to Abubakar, the scheme will further provide compensation to the families of personnel who accidentally lost their lives during operations.

It was also intended to provide the salary reimbursement of the injured personnel to the NAF in the event of hospitalisation.

“The major difference wto the new GPAIP and the already existing Group Life Assurance Policy (GLAP) run by the Federal Ministry of Defence is that, unlike the GLAP which benefits only the family of personnel in the event of death and does not cater for medical expenses arising from accidents, the GPAIP is all-encompassing, benefiting personnel, families in event of death as well as covering medical bills, compensation for temporary or permanent disability and death, among others,” the statement said.