Super Eagles Star, Ndidi Ruled Out Of Nations Cup

The Super Eagles have suffered a big blow as influential midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of the 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.

The Leicester City star missed Leicester City’s 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Monday night because of the injury.

He was included in the team’s 25-man squad for the competition by Jose Peseiro, he has now been officially ruled out of the competition due to injury.

Ndidi has been replaced by Royal Antwerp’s Alhassan Yusuf.

The news was confirmed in a post on the official Super Eagles X account on Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old Yusuf was in the 41-man provisional list and he is yet to play for the Super Eagles.

Yusuf has made 15 appearances for Royal Antwerp in the Belgian league this season with two assists to his credit, he is yet to score for the club this season.

He is expected to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Wednesday.

Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to team up with the team today.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 players are now in camp, including captain Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Olulorunleke Ojo, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemaechi, Rafael Onyedika, Zaidu Sanusi, Victor Boniface and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The team’s first training is expected to hold on Wednesday evening.