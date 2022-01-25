JUST IN: NLC Suspends Planned Nationwide Protest Against Removal Of Petrol Subsidy

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Tuesday suspended its planned nationwide protest over the decision of the Federal Government to remove petrol subsidy.

The NLC President Ayuba Wabba, announced the decision on Tuesday in Abuja.

The protests had been initially scheduled by the Congress to hold on January 27 and February 2.

The Congress had threatened to embark on industrial action if the government went ahead to implement an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit.

The Congress in a petition to the Governors of the 36 states had called on the federal government to announce the withdrawal of its plans to increase the pump price of petrol.

Following the threat, the federal government suspended the implementation period for fuel subsidy removal to forestall supply disruptions and guide market readiness preparatory to migration to the deregulated pricing regime.

President Muhammadu Buhari following consultations with stakeholders, had agreed to an extension of the statutory period for the implementation of the removal of subsidy on PMS in line with existing laws.

Wabba said the union made the decision at its national executive council meeting on Tuesday morning.

The NLC President said the decision to suspend the protest was based on suspension of the proposal to stop subsidy on petrol by the federal government.

Wabba said members of the NLC who had been mobilised would be demobilised following the decision to suspend the protest.

He said, “Following the reversal and reproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning (Tuesday) virtually to consider the new position of the government.

“The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27th January, 2022 and the national protest scheduled for 2nd February, 2022.”