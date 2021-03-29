JUST IN: Obama Reacts To Death Of Grand Mother, Says She Lived A Remarkable Life

Former United States President Barack Obama has reacted to the news of the demise of his grandmother, Sarah.

In a tweet on Monday, Obama said his granny played a remarkable role in his upbringing.

“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life,” he tweeted.

AFP reported that Sarah passed on at age 99 in western Kenya.

She became renown after her grandson won the US presidential election in 2008.