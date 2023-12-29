Davido, Tems, Asake, Others Make Barack Obama’s Favourite Music Of 2023

By Justina SIMON
L-R; Davido, Tems, Barack Obama and Asake

Four Nigerian Afrobeats songs have made the 2023 music playlist of former American president, Barack Obama.

Obama released his favourite songs of the year on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

The 27-song list includes Afrobeats hits like Unavailable (Davido ft Musa Keys), Sittin’ On Top Of The World (Burna Boy ft 21 Savage), Amapiano (Asake & Olamide) as well as Me & U (Tems).

Others are Sprinter (Dave & Central Cee), Water (Tyla) and Toxic Trait (Stormzy ft Fredo).

In 2022, Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ made the list.

