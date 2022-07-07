JUST IN: Okupe Withdraws As Peter Obi’s Running Mate

The search for Mr. Peter Obi’s running mate appears to have come to an end with a positive outcome following Doyin Okupe’s withdrawal as the Labour Party vice-presidential candidate.

Okupe, who had previously said that he was ‘standing in’ as Obi’s running mate, submitted his withdrawal letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday.

“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of d party (Labour Party) shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the LP,” Okupe said in a tweet.

This is coming a few days after the Labour Party chieftain declared that the expected alliance between Obi, a two-time former Anambra governor, and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was “dead and buried”.

Following Okupe’s notice to INEC, Obi is expected to announce a new running mate before the 15 July deadline set by INEC.

He had during an interview on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Wednesday said that he prefers a young competent person as his running mate.

Obi gave the name of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a businessman and politician, as one of the persons being considered for the position.

“We are talking to quite a number of people and Baba-Ahmed is a capable hand and I wish he is the one. But I wish I could work with somebody who is younger.

“I prefer younger people with fresh ideas who have a lot to offer rather than recycling old hands. I want a competent person and I’m building a formidable team.

“I want people who can look me in the eye and disagree with me during cabinet meetings. People who have their own minds and ideas. If you agree with me in three meetings, then you are gone because that means you don’t have your own ideas. I want people and cabinet members who can say, ‘Mr. President, you are wrong.”