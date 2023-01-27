JUST IN: Osun Poll: Not Yet Uhuru For Oyetola As Adekele Heads To Appeal Court

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said he is appealing the judgement of the governorship tribunal which removed him from office.

THE WHISTLER reports that the state’s Election Petition Tribunal on Friday held that he won through overvoting despite the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The tribunal, whose judgment was not a unanimous decision, held that having deducted the over-voting observed, Oyetola garnered 314, 921 to Adeleke’s 290, 266.

The majority judgement ordered INEC to return Oyetola to office.

According to the 1999 constitution, the tribunal have original jurisdiction to decide whether any person has been validly elected to the office of Governor or Deputy Governor or as a member of any legislative house.

Reacting, Adeleke described the verdict as ” a miscarriage of justice”.

In a statement posted on Friday by the Media Assistant to the Executive Governor Of Osun State, Oladejo Yusuff Damilare, his principal called for calm.

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate”, Governor Adeleke said.

If the appeal is entered by Adeleke, all parties including INEC , are bound to maintain the status quo pending the final outcome of the current legal battle.