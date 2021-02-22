JUST IN: Pastors Fume As LGBT Group Opens Office In Ghana

47 SHARES Share Tweet

…Close It Down, Arrest Persons Involved, Says GPCC



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has reacted angrily to the alleged opening of an office by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer lntersex (LGBTQI) movement in Ghana, accusing foreign diplomats of playing a role in it.

The GPCC, in statement signed Rev. Paul Frimpong on Monday, stated that the LGBTQ movement violated the norms and values of Ghana, adding that it was a sin against God.

“The Council views the action by the LGBTQI movement as an affront to our long cherished Religious values, customs and traditions as well as the laws of Ghana. The actions of the LGBTQI movement is also completely at variance with the laws of God as spelt out in the Holy Bible concerning God’s plan of creation and the sanctity of Marriage between Man and Woman as ordained by God,” it stated.

The Christian body also faulted the Ghanaian Government of been silent on the matter, while also calling for prosecution of those involved.

The statement further reads: “…the Council calls on government to officially state its position without any equivocation on this new development and take immediate steps to:

Close down without delay the alleged LGBTQI office in Ghana and immediately arrest and prosecute the individuals or groups behind the alleged opening of this new office in Ghana for breach of the law and potential threat to peace. Summon all foreign diplomats who allegedly participated the opening of the LGBTQI offices in Ghana to explain their violation of the sovereignty of Ghana.”

Recall that the United States President, Joe Biden had vowed to promote the LGBTQ community overseas, including in Nigeria and other African countries, through the use of sanctions, visa restrictions and funding.