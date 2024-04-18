Enugu Residents Sue Police Officers for Alleged Human Rights Violations

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Four residents of Umugwuakum Akwuke community in Enugu South Local Government Area have filed lawsuits against senior police officers, accusing them of human rights abuses.

Ifeanyi Ngene, Charles Ugwu, Prince Reginald Nwoye, and Sunday Egbo filed separate suits at the Federal High Court, Enugu Division, on April 17th, 2024. The suits (case numbers FHC/EN/C8/59/24, FHC/EN/C8/60/24, FHC/EN/C8/61/24, and FHC/EN/C8/62/24) name the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu; CSP Chidiebere Ijioma from the IGP’s Special Unit (Octopus); and SP Chidolue Ekeleme, officer-in-charge of the Anti-cult Unit, as defendants.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs allege that the officers violated their fundamental rights during an arrest related to a land dispute between their community and the Etiti-Ngwo community in Udi LGA. Each plaintiff is seeking N200 million in damages from the defendants.

In a statement by the prosecuting counsel, Ifeanyichukwu Obasi-Nweze, the plaintiffs claim the officers violated their rights to life, dignity, personal liberty, fair hearing, peaceful assembly, and association. They argue these rights are guaranteed by the sections 33, 34, 35, 36 (4), 40, and 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act CAP A9 LFN 2004.

Among the reliefs sought, the plaintiffs want a court declaration that the officers’ actions were illegal and violated their rights.

Additionally, they seek an order for their unconditional release from detention, and a restraining order to prevent further harassment, intimidation, or arrest related to the land dispute.

Advertisement

Furthermore, they demand a public apology from the Commissioner of Police published in a national newspaper.

A supporting affidavit deposed by Nnaemeka Nwoye states that the Akwuke community had petitioned the Inspector General of Police regarding unidentified gunmen harassing their community and aiding those demolishing houses. The affidavit claims that following the petition, police arrested five individuals and recovered four guns linked to the Etiti-Ngwo community.

The affidavit further alleges that the plaintiffs and others were beaten by individuals in military uniforms (later identified as military personnel) and then handed over to the MTD Police Station in Awkunanaw. They claim to have been transferred to CSP Chidiebere Ijioma, who is accused of favouring the Etiti-Ngwo people and engaging in detention and torture against the plaintiffs on their behalf.

The affidavit suggests that police officers are colluding with members of the neighboring community to intimidate and harass Umugwuakum Akwuke residents in an attempt to claim additional land, despite a Court of Appeal judgment resolving the dispute in part.