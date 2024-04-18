Ex-Kogi Gov Bello’s Arraignment Fails As EFCC Threatens To Use Military To Effect Arrest

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…AGF Fagbemi Tells Former Governor To Surrender

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has threatened to use the military to force Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State out of hiding.

Bello was supposed to be arraigned in court on Thursday but the arraignment couldn’t take place due to his absence in court, as a result, EFCC threatened to use the military to arrest him.

The plan was disclosed in court today by Counsel to EFCC, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, (SAN), saying the Commission will drag Bello before the court to face his trial, even if it means engaging the military to get him.

He said, “We may have to invite the military to move Yahaya Bello out of where he is hiding.

“We may have to engage the military to force him out because immunity does not cover him where he is hiding.

“No one is above the law. Immunity covers only the governor and not everyone around him,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to this, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, called on Bello, to follow the path of decency and submit himself for probe.

According to the AGF, in a statement personally signed by him on Thursday, EFCC is empowered by law to invite any Nigerian for interrogation.

The AGF also condemned how the incumbent governor of the State, Ahmed Ododo, used his immunity to prevent Bello’s arrest on Wednesday. He said such an act will only put Nigeria in a bad light.

The AGF said: “The bizarre drama confronting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the course of its efforts to perform its statutory duty has come to my notice (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice) as a matter of very grave concern.

“It is now beyond doubt that the EFCC is given power by the law to invite any person of interest to interact with them in the course of their investigation into any matter regardless of status. Therefore, the least that we can all do when invited, is not to put any obstruction in the way of EFCC but to honourably answer their invitation.

“A situation where public officials who are themselves subject of protection by law enforcement agents will set up a stratagem of obstruction to the civil and commendable efforts of the EFCC to perform its duty is to say the least, insufferably disquieting. A flight

from the law does not resolve issues at stake but only exacerbates it.

“I state unequivocally that I stand for the rule of law and will promptly call EFCC and indeed any other agency to order when there is indication of any transgression of the fundamental rights of any Nigerian by any of the agencies but I also tenaciously hold the view that institutions of State should be allowed to function effectively and efficiently. Nigeria has a vibrant judicial system that is capable of protecting everyone who follows the rule of law in seeking protection.

“I therefore encourage anyone who has been invited by the EFCC or any other agency to immediately toe the path of decency and civility by honouring such invitation instead of embarking on a temporising self-help and escapism that can only put our country in bad light before the rest of the world.”