JUST IN: Police Arraign 29 Yoruba Nation Agitator Before Oyo Court

The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned no fewer than twenty-nine Yoruba Nation agitators before a Magistrate Court sitting in Ibadan.

The agitators had on Saturday invaded the Oyo State Secretariat and House of Assembly on Saturday with arms, causing tension in the state’s capital.

While parading the suspects on Monday, they had justified their actions, saying, “European Union and United Nations have granted the right for Yoruba Nation to exist as a nation.”

On Wednesday, the suspects numbering 29 were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate on seven count charges bordering on treasonable felony, unlawful society, illegal possession of firearm, going armed and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The offences, according to the police prosecutor, are contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

