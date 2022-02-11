JUST IN: Police Make U-Turn, Restrict Movement For Area Council Election

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have restored the restriction of movement for the Area Council Election scheduled to hold on February 12 across the city.

The police renounced its earlier decision to lift the restriction following “credible intelligence” of an alleged possible obstruction by miscreants.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson DSP Josephine Adeh, the restrictions commence from 8 am – 3 pm on Saturday.

The restriction, the police said, is in the best security interest of the FCT.

“The FCT police command has deemed it fit to restore the earlier pronounced restrictions of movement. The water-tight security arrangement will enable eligible voters to exercise their civic responsibility,” the statement reads.

The development, however, exempts essential services, voters and key players in the already scheduled WAEC examinations.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday had assured the members of the public of the Command’s commitment towards ensuring a safe environment before, during and after the election.

He also urged residents to exercise their voting rights without the fear of molestation or harassment of any kind, from any quarter.

The police boss called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.