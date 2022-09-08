JUST IN: Prince Charles To Succeed Queen Elizabeth II

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom who died on Thursday will be succeeded by the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Charles is her eldest son among four siblings.

Elizabeth, who is the longest serving British monarch, has 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Succession in the Royal family is based on the next in line according to the family tree.

Her demise was announced on Thursday by the Royal Family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” The Royal Family stated.

In his statement same day, King Charles said “her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country and by countless people around the world.”

“The queen is the rock upon which this country was built,” UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said at Downing Street after the queen’s demise.

