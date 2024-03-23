After King Charles, Princess Of Wales Down With Cancer

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and that she is in early stages of treatment.

In a video message, filmed at Windsor on Wednesday, Catherine described her diagnosis as a “huge shock” adding that she and William have been doing everything they could to process and manage it privately for the sake of their young family.

This came two months after she had temporarily stepped away from public life following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she explained.

The 42-year-old princess stated that though the abdominal surgery was successful, the test after the operation discovered that she had cancer.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Kate noted that she is getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help her heal.

She praised her husband, Prince William for being by her side as “a great source of comfort and reassurance” as well as the support she has received from the public.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she said.

She ended her heartfelt message by saying that she was also keeping “all those whose lives have been affected by cancer” in her thoughts.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” Kate said.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The palace had said the 75-year-old monarch “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Reacting to Princess Kate’s announcement on Friday, King Charles said he was ‘so proud’ of the Princess of Wales “for her courage* in revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.

“Following their time in hospital together, HM has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks”.