JUST IN: RCCG G.O’s Son Begs For Forgiveness After Calling Pastors ‘Goat’

Son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Leke, has asked for forgiveness over the uncomplimentary remarks he recently made about some pastors in the church.

Leke, son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was called out on social media after he had, via his social media account, described some pastors who preached another sermon in the same service his father had spoken during a live broadcast as “goats.”

He had written in a now deleted post:

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy G.O. had just finished speaking and preaching.

“You are not a son, you are a goat, sir. Next Thanksgiving Service, just do an altar call, then thanksgiving.”

But on Thursday, Leke, stated on his Facebook page that the message he was trying to put across was not intentionally meant to insult such pastors.

He asked for forgiveness while stating that he is facing disciplinary measures by the church leadership.

The measures was not publicized.

The post read:

“MY SINCERE APOLOGY

“I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors.

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and Pastors of our beloved Church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies. Yours in His service, Leke Adeboye”