JUST IN: Rivers Assembly Clashes With Fubara, Overrides Governor To Enact Service Commission Law

579 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday clashed with Governor Siminalayi Fubara to enact the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) Service Commission Law.

The assembly with majority of members loyal to Fubara’s predecessor, who’s the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been at loggerheads with the governor since the struggle for control of the state politically broke out.

Advertisement

To see through their veto, the house convened an emergency sitting to override the assembly’s Service Commission Law.

This marks the second time the state lawmakers will override Fubara’s assent on bills.

It could be recalled that the House also vetoed the governor’s assent in January when he failed to assent to four bills, which were passed and forwarded to him.

A statement issued by Martins Wachukwu, media aide to the Speaker of the State Assembly said the house took the decision at its 99th legislative sitting at the Assembly quarters.

Advertisement

According to the speaker, the house received a letter from the governor explaining why he withheld his asset to those bills.

He quoted the governor as saying that his refusal was predicated on a likely confusion that may arise if amendments the house made were allowed.

Besides, the governor in the letters argued that assenting to the bills will breach constitutional provisions.

The house however went ahead to consider the Rivers State House of Assembly Fund Management Bill, which was represented by the Majority Leader, Major Jack, and debated by members.

The Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, citing Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as altered, which empowers the House to override the Governor, where the Governor withholds his assent, enforced the section to override the governor.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Rivers State Local Government Law (Amendment) Bill, the Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Law (Amendment) Bill, and the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-owned Property Prohibition (Repeal) Bill were all represented, debated, and voted upon with a unanimous decision to override the Governor’s assent.

The governor has not reacted to the development.