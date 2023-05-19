JUST IN: Tribunal Fixes Monday To Rule On Obi’s Request For Live Broadcast Of Proceedings

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned till Monday to rule on a motion filed by Labour Party and Peter Obi seeking live broadcast of proceedings.

On Friday, the petitioners’ lawyer, Awa Kalu SAN, urged the court to grant his motion for public interest sake.

But the lawyers representing the Independent National Electoral Commission, President-elect Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, opposed the motion.

“Ruling is reserved to Monday, meanwhile, pre-hearing session will continue on Saturday by 10 am,” the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani held.

Recall that Obi’s petition is seeking the annulment of Tinubu’s victory.

The LP candidate is claiming that he won the presidential election by majority of lawful votes cast.

But INEC wants the court to uphold Tinubu’s victory, thereby denying the allegations in Obi’s petition.

The pre-hearing session, which is time bound (14 days), is aimed at streamlining all processes to ensure that it is narrowed down to main issues.

THE WHISTLER reports that the PDP equally has the same motion seeking live broadcast of proceedings.

