Nigerian music artist Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, has lost his mother.

Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun passed away around 1:30 am on Friday.

Wizkid’s long-serving manager, Sunday Are, confirmed the news to PUNCH, stating that Mrs. Balogun passed away in the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1:30 am,” Are revealed.

More details to follow…