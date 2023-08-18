Anambra Govt Tackles Ex-Envoy Over Claims Of Insensitivity To Disabled

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State government said there is no iota of truth in a recent statement by a former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs Uche Ajuluchukwu, that the government of Gov Chukwuma Soludo “has never budgeted a dime for, or released one kobo to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the state since it came on board in 2022.”

Ajuluchukwu had made the claim in Awka recently during an event organized to mark the one-year anniversary of the Anambra State Disabilities Rights Commission (ANSDRC).

Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Gov Soludo, clarified the government position in a release made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday.

He stated that, “It is rather unfortunate that Mrs Ajuluchukwu has chosen to misrepresent Soludo’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment for all its citizens, including Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

“Her allegations against Soludo’s administration are not only misguided but also devoid of truth. If there was no concealed motive involved, perhaps one would say that she spoke out of sheer ignorance.”

Aburime said Soludo’s administration had taken remarkable actions in ensuring the welfare and empowerment of the vulnerable segments of society in the state, including the PWDs.

Quoting him, “It is clear that Mrs Ajuluckwu has not taken the time to thoroughly research the government’s initiatives before making such baseless accusations.

“To set the record straight, the Anambra State government, through the office of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, has empowered about twelve vulnerable NGOs and associations in the state.

“The empowerment was undertaken by the state government to alleviate the sufferings of the disabled, the visually impaired, the deaf and dumb, and children with special needs in the state. The interventions are aimed at enhancing the quality of life and opportunities for PWDs.”

He mentioned some of the NGOs that were empowered to include Anambra State Albinism Association, National Association of the Deaf, Blind Students Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) and Association of Women with Disabilities, among others, adding that, “The government has given approval for the PWDs being trained in different skills at the Oba and Aguleri vocational centers of the state to be empowered.”

Aburime continued that, “The state government has set up a committee to plan and coordinate the implementation of the 1.5 billion naira ward-based economic empowerment for vulnerable persons which include PWDs

“The data collection for intending beneficiaries of the programme has since commenced. This initiative showcases Governor Soludo’s dedication to fostering economic independence and social inclusion for all, regardless of their physical abilities.”

He told Mrs Ajuluckwu to embark on constructive criticisms of the Soludo administration, warning that, “It should be based on verified information rather than misleading narratives. Mrs Ajuluchukwu’s assertions not only misconstrue the efforts of the administration but also detract from the true progress being made in Anambra State by Governor Soludo in carrying everyone along irrespective of social stratification.”