Kaduna Airport Invasion: Nigeria Gradually Going Afghanistan Way, Afenifere Tells Buhari 

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the Saturday invasion of Kaduna Airport by terrorists as a sign that Nigeria is gradually going the way of Afghanistan where terrorists took control of government.

The Afenifere stated this in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi,.

The group said what happened in Kaduna on the very day the ruling All Progressives Congress was having its national convention in Abuja was a warning that some people seem to be bent on re-enacting the Afghanistan situation in Nigeria.

The group however asked President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything to stop this from happening.

The Yoruba organisation called on all those who believe in freedom, peaceful co-existence, personal liberty, true knowledge and progress to rise up with a view to ensuring that those who should act do so immediately.

The group listed some security infractions that took place between Friday and Saturday in parts of the country and regretted that it was as though the country is at war – at least in those areas where the unfortunate incidents are occurring.

Afenifere said, “It is a matter of serious concern that these security infractions happened at a time that government kept assuring us that it was on top of the situation. Some of these attacks by terrorists even occurred in broad daylight, that of Kaduna airport and that of Enugu for instance.”

” That terrorists have the audacity to attack a national airport despite all the available security apparatus means that there is hardly anywhere that is safe any longer in the country.

” The Federal Government should immediately allow states to set up their own police forces, empower the existing security agencies and stop treating terrorists with kid gloves. These must be done immediately so that Nigeria does not go the Afghanistan way!”

The Afenifere publicity secretary, also recalled the assertion made by Buhari at the 2022 convocation ceremony of the National Open University which took place in Abuja on the same Saturday, March 26th. Buhari, in a speech delivered on his behalf by the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr David Gende, said that the root-cause of crises in Nigeria could be traced to ignorance.

He said, “It is common knowledge that the root cause of the recorded crises of nationhood we experience in Nigeria is as a result of ignorance which can only be through the provision of education”.

Ajayi, while lauding Mr President for acknowledging that challenges of nationhood that the country is facing can be traced to lack of proper education, asked the government headed by him what it is doing about the problem.

“It is on record that the education sector suffers the most under this administration. At no time in the history of the country had education been battered as much as it is under this government. In February, the Ministers of Education and Labour, Adamu Adamu and Chris Ngige, visited President Buhari in a London hospital to wish him quick recovery. The visit occurred at a time that University lecturers were on strike. There was no report that the education crisis that was hot then and now was discussed – let alone resolved during the visit.”